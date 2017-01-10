Police: 3 violent robberies reported in Douglas, Bronzeville

Police are warning South Side residents after three violent robberies were reported in the last week in the Douglas and Bronzeville neighborhoods.

The suspects approach the victims as they are walking, push them down then attempt to take their property before running away, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. After one robbery, two suspects fled in a beige four-door vehicle.

The robberies happened:

at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 27 in the first block of East 35th Street;

at 8:41 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 3500 block of South State; and

at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 100 block of East 42nd Street.

The suspects are described as between one and three black men between 18 and 27 years old, 5-foot-4 and 6-foot and 120 to 170 pounds, police said. One of the suspects has cornrows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.