Police: 3-year-old boy struck by vehicle, critically hurt in West Englewood

A 3-year-old boy was injured Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Damen, police said. | Google Earth

A young child was critically hurt Thursday evening when he was struck by a vehicle in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 3-year-old boy was hit about 5:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Damen, according to Chicago Police. Paramedics took him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition.

A woman was also injured in the crash, police said.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating

