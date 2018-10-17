Police: 4 home burglaries reported in Roseland

Police are warning Far South Side residents of a string of recent home burglaries reported this month in the Roseland neighborhood.

Someone broke into homes and stole items inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Usually, the burglar, who was described in one case as a male, entered through a window.

The burglaries happened:

about 1:40 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 300 block of E. 116th St.;

between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 100 block of E. 113th Street;

about 3 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 11300 block of South Indiana Ave.; and

between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 10900 block of S. Vernon Ave.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.