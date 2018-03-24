Police: 4 robberies reported this month in Marquette Park, Chicago Lawn

Police are warning Southwest Side residents about four robberies that happened this month in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods.

In each incident, three males walked up to someone and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 3:50 p.m. March 4 in the 6300 block of South Troy;

• about 4 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of South Kenzie;

• about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of South Albany; and

• at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of South Kedzie.

One of the suspected robbers is described as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 20 and 30, standing between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-2 and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds, police said.