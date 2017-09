Police: 49-year-old man shot dead in West Garfield Park

A 49-year-old man was shot to death Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Jackson when someone walked up and shot him in his face, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the fatality. Area North detectives were investigating.