Police: 45-year-old man shot to death in Belmont Cragin

A 45-year-old man was shot to death Thursday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 10:25 a.m., he was standing outside in the 2500 block of North Lockwood when someone in a black hoodie walked up and fired two shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.