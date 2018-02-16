Police: 5 vehicles left running and unattended stolen on North Side

Police are warning North Side about five recent thefts to vehicles that were left unoccupied and running in the Lake View and Buena Park neighborhoods.

The thefts have all happened when drivers left their vehicles to warm up, go into stores, pay for gas or deliver goods, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• about 4:45 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 1400 block of West Irving Park;

• about 5:45 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 1300 block of West Irving Park;

• about 5 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 4100 block of North Kenmore;

• about 1:15 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 4000 block of North Kenmore; and

• about 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Irving Park.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call (312) 744-8263.