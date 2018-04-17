Police are warning residents of the thefts of five parked vehicles in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.
- The incidents occurred:
- Between about 11:30 p.m. and about 7:15 p.m. on March 14 in the 4400 block of South St. Lawrence;
- About 1:30 p.m. on March 24 in the 4300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive;
- About 9:30 p.m. on April 10 in the 4300 block of South St. Lawrence;
- Between about 8:10 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 11 in the 600 block of East 44th Street;
- Between about 10 p.m. on April 13 and 9:30 a.m. on April 14 in the 4300 block of South Vincennes Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.