Police: 5 vehicles stolen off street in Chicago Lawn, Marquette Park

Police are warning residents of five vehicle thefts in three weeks in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

In each incident vehicles were stolen off the street, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 in the 6300 block of S. Francisco;

About 11 p.m. March 3 in the 5900 block of S. Mozart;

About 7:15 a.m. on March 4 in the 6400 block of S. Francisco;

About 12:10 a.m. on March 8 in the 6200 block of S. Troy;

About 6:10 a.m. on March 8 in the 6200 block of S. California.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.

