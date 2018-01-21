Police: 50-year-old man killed in Scottsdale hit-and-run

Streets were blocked off early Sunday near the 8500 block of Cicero Avenue after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A 50-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in the South Side Scottsdale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck about 9:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Cicero, police said. The vehicle drove away after the crash.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody as the Major Accidents Unit and Area Central detectives conducted a death investigation.