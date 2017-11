Police: 51-year-old man found dead in Austin

A 51-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

At 8:36 a.m., he was found unresponsive by a neighbor outside in the 5600 block of West Washington, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police could not confirm reports that the man had fallen out of a window.