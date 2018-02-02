Police: 56-year-old woman killed in apparent domestic shooting in Gresham

A 56-year-old woman was shot dead Friday night in an apparent domestic shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the chest at 9:51 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Carpenter, police said.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

A person of interest was in custody, police said. The shooting appeared to be domestic-related.