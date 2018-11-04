Police: 6 people sought for robberies in Marquette Park, Ashburn

Police were warning Southwest Side residents about a series of recent robberies in the Marquette Park and Ashburn neighborhoods.

A group of six males in their late teens or young adult years has been robbing people, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

about 3:15 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of West Marquette Road;

about 3:15 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 3800 block of West 75th Place;

about 8:35 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 3200 block of West 73rd Street; and

about 2:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 7100 block of South Kedzie.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.