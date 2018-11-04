Police were warning Southwest Side residents about a series of recent robberies in the Marquette Park and Ashburn neighborhoods.
A group of six males in their late teens or young adult years has been robbing people, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The incidents occurred:
- about 3:15 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of West Marquette Road;
- about 3:15 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 3800 block of West 75th Place;
- about 8:35 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 3200 block of West 73rd Street; and
- about 2:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 7100 block of South Kedzie.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.