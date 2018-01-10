Police: 64-year-old woman found dead in Logan Square home overtaken by blaze

A 64-year-old woman was found dead early Wednesday after a fire overtook a home in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

She was found on the second floor at 3:52 a.m. as crews were putting out the fire at the two-and-a-half-story, single-family home in the 2800 block of North Spaulding, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Firefighters put out the fire by 4:40 a.m., according to tweets from the Chicago Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported, though the Illinois Department of Human Services was called for three people who were displaced, authorities said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t known.