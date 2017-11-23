Police: 67-year-old woman missing from West Lawn

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 67-year-old woman missing from the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side since Wednesday evening.

Francesca Chavez, who may be wearing a medical ID wrist band, was last seen about 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 65th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-8 white Hispanic woman with brown eyes, brown hair and an olive complexion, police said. She was last see wearing a black knit hat with “cc” on the front, a long black coat, blue pants and black shoes.

Chavez used to live in the Portage Park neighborhood and may frequent other areas in Jefferson Park on the North Side, police said.

Anyone with information on Chavez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.