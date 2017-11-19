Police: 68-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Logan Square

A 68-year-old man was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street Saturday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

At 9:03 p.m., he was heading north and crossing the street in the 3500 block of West Armitage when a silver minivan struck him and drove off, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.