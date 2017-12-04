Police: 7 home burglaries reported in Hegewisch

Police are warning Far South Side residents after seven home burglaries were reported in the Hegewisch neighborhood over a one-month period.

The latest robbery happened about 10:05 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 13000 block of South Baltimore, according to the community alert from Chicago Police. Someone forced open the side window of a home and stole money and gym shoes.

Another burglary happened between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the 12600 block of South Muskegon, police said. Someone forced open the side door and took electronic equipment and tools.

About 10 p.m. on Nov. 17, someone tried to break into the back door of a home in the 12900 block of South Saginaw, but the owner alerted the burglar to his presence and they fled, police said. No property was taken.

Between 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, someone forced open the back door of a home in the 13200 block of South Avenue L and stole electronic equipment and a firearm, police said.

Between 8 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 10, someone forced open the back window of a home in the 13100 block of South Burley Avenue and stole a piggy bank and electronics, police said.

Another burglary happened between 8 a.m. and 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said. Someone forced open the rear door of a home in the 13100 block of South Avenue N and stole electronics and car keys.

The first robbery happened between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the 13200 block of South Commercial, police said. Someone forced open the side door of a residence and took jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.