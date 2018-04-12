Police: 7 vehicles stolen this month across South Side

Three vehicle thefts occurred in the 9600 block of South Parnell Avenue | Google Streetview

Police are warning residents of seven vehicle thefts this month in the Longwood Manor and Brainerd neighborhoods on the South Side and the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

All the vehicles were stolen after the owner left their vehicle running to warm up in the morning. Three of the thefts occurred in the 9600 block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago Police said.

In one incident, a witness saw a male in his early 20s stealing the vehicle, police said.

The thefts occurred:

About 6:55 a.m. Monday in the 9600 block of South Parnell;

About 7 a.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of South Wallace;

About 7:20 a.m. on April 5 in the 9600 block of South Parnell;

About 7 a.m. on April 4 in the 9700 block of South Union;

At 7:12 a.m. on April 2 in the 9900 block of South Lowe;

About 10:45 a.m. on March 28 in the 9700 block of South Halsted;

About 7:35 a.m. on March 19 in the 9600 block of South Parnell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.