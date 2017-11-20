Police: 72-year-old woman accidentally shot self in Kirkland

A 72-year-old woman accidentally shot herself Monday morning in northwest suburban Kirkland, police said.

Police responded about 9:15 a.m. to report of a gunshot victim at a home in the 5000 block of Old State Road, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

The woman told police that she had accidentally shot herself with a small-caliber gun, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was taken to Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Police said investigators confirmed the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and that no fouls play is suspected.