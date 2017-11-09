Police: 73-year-old man sexually assaulted, took lewd photos of boys

A 73-year-old south suburban man sexually assaulted underage boys and sometimes took explicit photos of them, according to police.

Joseph Minarik faces two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of manufacturing child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office

Sheriff’s police were contacted on July 22 after family members of one victim found explicit photos of him on a camera belonging to Minarik.

Minarik sexually assaulted the victim multiple times at his home in the 600 block of Tanglewood Road in unincorporated Matteson, according to the sheriff’s office.

He also had sexual contact with and/or photographed several other boys at his home between 2012 and 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.

Child pornography, including explicit images of two victims, was found on devices found during execution of a search warrant at his home, police said.

Minarik was arrested Monday, according to the sheriff’s office, and has been charged in connection with three victims, all under the age of 13 at the time of the assaults.

He was ordered held without bond at the Cook County Jail during a hearing at the Markham courthouse.

Anyone with information about Minarik or other possible victims is asked to call sheriff’s police at (708) 865-4896.