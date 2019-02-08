Police alert: group robs people of cellphones in Streeterville

Police are warning residents of a string of cellphone thefts from people in the Streeterville area.

In each of the six robberies, a group of one to four male teens and young adults approach the victims and forcibly grab cellphones from their hands, Chicago police said in a community alert.

They either run away or leave in a black four-door car, police said.

The robberies happened in the evening hours of:

Jan. 28 in the first block of East Ohio Street;

Jan. 21 in the 600 block of North Wells Street;

Jan. 9 and 10 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street;

Jan. 9 in the first block of East Huron Street; and

Jan. 5 in the 500 block of North Rush Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.