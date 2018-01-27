Police: Apartments burglarized on Far South Side

Police are warning of a series of residential burglaries in the Morgan Park and East Beverly neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

In a series of six incidents between early December and Monday, an offender has pried open a door to get into an apartment and stolen various items while residents were not home, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

Between Dec. 10 2016 and Jan.4 in the 10600 block of South Hale Avenue;

Dec. 12 in the 10300 block of South Wood Street;

Dec. 12 in the 10700 block of South Church Street;

Jan. 11 in the 10700 block of South Church Street;

Jan. 12 in the 1700 block of West Walter Burley Griffin;

Monday in the 10500 block of South Hale Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area South Property Crimes at (312) 747-8273.