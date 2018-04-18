Police: Armed duo rob five in Gresham

A pair of armed robbers have targeted five people in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, two males approached a person who was alone on the street, showed a handgun and demanded their belongings, Chicago Police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 9 p.m. on March 24 in the 7900 block of South Peoria;

About 3:30 p.m. on April 7 in the 800 block of West 79th Street;

About 6:30 p.m. on April 7 in the 1000 block of West 79th Street;

About 10 p.m. on April 10 in the 7900 block of South Aberdeen;

About 4:40 a.m. on April 11 in the 800 block of West 87th Street.

The males were described as being in their teens or early 20s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (312) 747-8273.