Police: Armed man robbed 4 street vendors in Back of the Yards

Police are searching for an armed man who recently robbed four street vendors in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, the man walked up to a street vendor and demanded property, according to Chicago Police. It wasn’t immediately known what type of weapon he brandished during the robberies.

The robberies happened:

• about 5:50 p.m. June 28 in the 900 block of West 50th Street;

• about 3:10 p.m. July 3 in the 4800 block of South Justine;

• about 6:30 p.m. July 8 in the 900 block of West 50th Street;

• at 11:58 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of South Elizabeth.

The robber is described as a 5-foot-5 black man, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 22, standing between 130 and 150 pounds with possibly braided hair, police said. He was seen driving a purple or maroon Buick Rendezvous.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.