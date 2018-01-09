Police: Armed robber struck 2 west suburban businesses in same day

A surveillance photo of the armed robber who struck two west suburban business in the same day last month. | St. Charles police

Police are searching for a man who robbed two west suburban businesses at gunpoint in a single day last month.

Officers responded at 12:17 a.m. Dec. 27 to a report of an armed robbery at the Domino’s Pizza at 1450 W. Main St. in St. Charles, according to St. Charles police.

Employees said the robber walked through the front door of the restaurant, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash, police said. An employee then handed over cash and a cellphone, and the suspect ran off.

The other armed robbery happened the same day at a Thornton’s gas station at 1330 S. Neltnor Blvd. in West Chicago, police said.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 200-pound Hispanic man who is thought to be 25 years old, police said.

A reward of $500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest, police said.

Anyone with information should call St. Charles police at (630) 377-4435 or West Chicago police at (630) 293-2222. Anonymous tipsters should call the St. Charles Tip Hotline at (866) 378-4267 or file a report online at www.stcharlesil.gov/report-crimedrug-tip.