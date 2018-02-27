Police: Armed robber targeting cashiers in Chatham, Grand Crossing

Police are warning of two armed robberies targeting cashiers at stores Thursday night in the Chatham and Grand Crossing neighborhoods on the South Side.

During each incident, the robber entered the store, approached a cashier, showed a silver revolver and demanded the cashier open the register, Chicago Police said.

During one robbery, the robber leaned over the counter and took money from the drawer, police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 8:20 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of East 79th Street;

About 8:25 p.m. on Thursday in the 1400 block of East 71st street.

After each incident, the robber drove off in a black or dark colored vehicle that has front end damage and a spare tire on the passenger side, police said.

He was described as a middle-aged man wearing a blue skull cap, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.