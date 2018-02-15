Police: Armed robber used victim’s Ventra card to ride CTA Red, Blue lines

The person suspected in an armed robbery Jan. 31 in the 2300 block of North Bosworth was caught on camera using the victim's Ventra card to ride CTA trains. | Chicago Police

Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who was caught on camera using the victim’s Ventra card to ride CTA trains last week.

The robbery happened Jan. 31 in the 2300 block of North Bosworth, where the male suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded her phone and purse, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He then ran away through a yard.

The suspect was caught on CTA surveillance cameras using the victim’s Ventra card at a CTA Blue Line station on Feb. 4 and at the 79th Street Red Line station on Feb. 5, police said. Investigators have released images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He was described as an approximately 150-pound male standing about 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, police said. He was seen wearing a black jacket with patches and a dark hood, torn jeans and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.