Police: Armed robber uses online sales app to lure victims in Woodlawn

An armed robber targeting buyers through an online application has struck four times since last month in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

Each robbery happened when the victim agreed to meet someone through an internet application to purchase a cellphone, according to Chicago Police.

During most of the incidents, the robber took out a black or silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded property after the victim arrived at the meeting location, police said. In another incident, the suspect told the victim he had a gun but did not show it.

The robberies occurred:

About 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 6300 block of South Ellis Avenue;

About 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 6300 block of South Ellis Avenue;

About 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the 6300 block of South Drexel Avenue; and

About 7 p.m. on Thursday in the 6300 block of South Drexel Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black man between 18 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-3 and weighing between 140 and 175 pounds with medium to dark brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.