Police: Armed robberies in Albany Park

Police are warning of two armed robberies in the Albany Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In each incident, a man wearing a black mask showed a handgun and stole property from victims he approached on the street, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 8:50 p.m. on March 15 in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue;

At 8:51 p.m. on March 15 in the 3300 block of West Ainslie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.