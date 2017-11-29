Police: Armed robberies reported in West Loop, West Town

Two armed robberies were reported in the last two weeks in the West Loop and West Town.

Both times, the victims were approached by suspects who displayed at least one handgun and took their property before taking off in a vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 10:58 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 1000 block of West Monroe; and at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 800 block of North Washtenaw.

The suspects were described as two or three black men between 18 and 22 years old and 5-foot-9 to 6-foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.