Police: Armed robberies Sunday and Tuesday on streets in Bronzeville

Police are warning of two armed robberies on Sunday and Tuesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, two offenders approached people walking on the street, showed handguns or implied the use of handguns, and demanded property, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

At 1:17 a.m. Sunday in the first block of East 29th Street;

At 11:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8384.