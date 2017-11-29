Police: Armed robbers in ski masks strike twice in Albany Park

Armed robbers in ski masks struck twice in two days last week in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Both times, the suspects approached victims, displayed a handgun and took their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 12:40 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 4500 block of North Troy and at 11:55 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 4600 block of North Manor, police said.

One of the suspects was described as between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and 135 to 150 pounds, police said. A second suspect was described as a male between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and 130 to 145 pounds, and a third suspect was described as a male between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2, 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.