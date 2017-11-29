Armed robbers in ski masks struck twice in two days last week in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Both times, the suspects approached victims, displayed a handgun and took their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened at 12:40 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 4500 block of North Troy and at 11:55 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 4600 block of North Manor, police said.
One of the suspects was described as between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and 135 to 150 pounds, police said. A second suspect was described as a male between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and 130 to 145 pounds, and a third suspect was described as a male between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2, 150 to 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.