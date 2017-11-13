Police: Armed robbers stole car in West Town

Armed robbers stole a person’s car early Monday in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Three male suspects approached another male at 2:59 a.m. in the 400 block of North Aberdeen and took his black sedan at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police.

No one was in custody as Area central detectives investigated the incident.

About 10 minutes earlier, three males carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint in the 2900 block of North Elston, police said. It was unclear whether the incidents were related.