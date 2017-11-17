Police: Armed robbers stole man’s SUV on Near North Side

A pair of armed suspects stole a man’s vehicle during a robbery late Thursday on the Near North Side.

The man was walking toward his Subaru Forester at 11:53 p.m. in the 800 block of North Orleans when two males armed with a gun walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The robbers took the man’s cellphone, an unknown amount of money and his SUV, police said. No injuries were reported.

Less than hour earlier, three males carjacked a woman at gunpoint less than two miles away in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.