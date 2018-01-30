Police: Armed robbers strike 4 times in 3 days in Austin

Police are warning residents about a series of recent armed robberies in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

In each incident, a group of male robbers walked up to a victim, pointed a handgun and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of West Quincy;

• about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Pine;

• about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of West Washington; and

• about 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Long.

The robbers are described as several black males, thought to be between 19 and 25 years old, wearing dark clothing, police said. Some of the robbers were seen wearing masks.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.