Police: Armed robbers targeting Logan Square

Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies in the Logan Square neighborhood on the North Side

In four incidents this week, a robber approached victims on the street, showed a weapon and demanded property, Chicago Police said.

During two of the robberies, the robber came up to the victim from behind, police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 2:35 a.m. on April 11 in the 2500 block of North Drake Avenue;

About 4 a.m. on April 11 in the 1700 block of North Troy Avenue;

Between about 12:30 a.m. and 12:39 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of West Cortland Avenue;

At 1:14 a.m. on Thursday in the 2900 block of West George Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.