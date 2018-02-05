Police: Armed robbers targeting victims in their backyards, garages

Police are warning of a series of armed robberies in the McKinley Park, Brighton Park and Gage Park neighborhoods on the South Side and Southwest Side.

In each incident, the robber or robbers approached victims in their garage or backyard, demanded property and then drove away in an older model Chevy Cavalier, Chicago Police said. The robbers were armed with a handgun, police said.

The robberies committed by one male or two males, police said. Detailed descriptions were not available.

The robberies occurred:

At 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 3800 block of South Honore Street;

About 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4300 block of South Maplewood Avenue;

At 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of West 53rd Place.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.