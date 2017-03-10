Police: Armed robbery reported in Brighton Park

Police are warning Southwest Side residents of a recent armed robbery in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

About 8:45 a.m. Sept. 22, a man approached someone in the parking lot of a bank in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The man took out a handgun and demanded the victim’s belongings, police said. He then struck the person in the head with the gun before taking off in a white SUV.

The suspect was described as a black man 23-26, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and 150-180 pounds, with a tall, slim build, police said. He was wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie or sweatshirt with orange lining. He may also have scars on his face.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8227.