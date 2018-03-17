Police arrest man suspected of grabbing girl at Roosevelt Red Line station

Investigators are questioning a man suspected of grabbing a 15-year-old girl Thursday morning at the Roosevelt CTA Red Line station in the South Loop.

The girl was waiting for a train on her way to school about 7:25 a.m. at the station, 1167 S. State St., when the man walked up, “wrapped his arms around her and held her for several seconds” before letting go and walking away, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Police announced Saturday morning that the suspect had been taken into custody and was being questioned by officers. Police had previously released photos of the man and asked the public for help identifying him.

At least nine other people have reported similar behavior by the same man since Aug. 23, 2017, police said. The incidents occurred along the Red Line between the Cermak and Clark/Division stops.