Police: Attempted kidnapping of boy in Little Village

Police are warning residents of an attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old boy in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was walking with others about 6:10 p.m. on January 30 in the 4200 block of West 31st Street when he was approached by a male who grabbed him by the arm and tried to pull him away, Chicago Police said.

A male who witnessed the incident stepped in to help the boy get away, and the offender drove off eastbound on 31st St., police said.

The male who grabbed the boy was described as being between 18 and 22-years-old, wearing a black hooded jacket with red sleeves and black pants with the word “Chicago” printed down the side. His vehicle was described as a dark gray van with damage along the rear passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.