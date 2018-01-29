Police: Aurora man driving intoxicated, with cocaine, ran out of gas in Indiana

An Aurora man was charged with driving while intoxicated with cocaine in his vehicle Monday morning on I-94 eastbound in LaPorte, Indiana.

Armando Vargas-Angel, 36, was pulled over about 6:40 a.m. near the 33.8 mile marker when Indiana State Police troopers stopped to check on him, Indiana State Police Lowell district said.

Vargas-Angel told police he had run out of gas while traveling home from his job in Western Springs, Illinois. Troopers determined that Vargas-Angel was impaired and about 100 miles of course, police said.

Police searched his vehicle and found s several bags of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Vargas-Angel was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated with a BAC of .15 or higher, operating while intoxicated per-se and possession of paraphernalia.

He is being held at the LaPorte County Jail, police said.