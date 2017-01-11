Police: Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Garfield Ridge

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday morning in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 8 a.m., the 50-year-old woman was riding east on South Archer Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle that was also heading east and turning onto South Lorel Avenue, police said.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old man, was cited for failure to take due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, police said. He is scheduled to appear in traffic court Dec. 14.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.