Police: Body found after fire in East Chatham apartment

A body was found after a fire early Monday in the East Chatham neighborhood apartment building on the South Side, police said.

Officers responding about 1:20 a.m. to a fire in the 7900 block of South Greenwood found a body in a third floor apartment, according to Chicago Police.

Additional details were not immediately available early Monday as Area South detectives conducted a death investigation.