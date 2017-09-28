Police: Bookkeeper embezzled more than $1.5M from Barrington company

A north suburban bookkeeper embezzled more than $1.5 million from the company where she worked for over a decade, according to police.

Terry L. Norris, 49, was charged with two counts of financial institution fraud exceeding $1 million, one count of identity theft exceeding $1 million, one count of theft by deception exceeding $1 million, and one count of theft exceeding $1 million, all felonies, according to Barrington police.

Between 2006 and 2016, Norris was a bookkeeper for a business in the 200 block of East Station Street, police said. During that period, she wrote more than 1,300 checks, embezzling more than $1.5 million from the company.

On Wednesday, Norris, a Volo resident, was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $200,000 bond, police said.