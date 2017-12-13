Police: Boy, 15, robbed younger boy at gunpoint in Evanston

This BB gun was recovered after a 15-year-old boy robbed a younger boy Tuesday afternoon in Evanston. | Evanston police

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with robbing a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

Abut 3:45 p.m., a school resource officer was driving in the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue when he saw a 13-year-old boy who looked upset, according to Evanston police.

The officer spoke with the boy and learned that he was walking on the sidewalk when another boy came up behind him, brandished a handgun and took his JBL speaker that he had attached to the side of his book bag, police said.

The victim described the suspect as wearing a black jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives searched the area and found a boy matching the description of the suspect in the 1400 block of Oak Avenue.

When the detectives pulled over to speak to the boy, he ran away, police said. The detectives chased him and saw him slip on some ice, fall to the ground and toss a gun under a parked vehicle.

The boy was taken into custody and recovered the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun resembling a real handgun, police said.

The Chicago resident was petitioned to juvenile court for felony aggravated robbery, police said. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.