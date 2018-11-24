Amber Alert: Boy, 16, reported missing from Oak Forest could be ‘in danger’

A boy was reported missing late Friday in south suburban Oak Forest.

Amir Kilgore, 16, was last seen at 11:55 p.m. in the 14700 block of Central Avenue, according to an Amber Alert issued by Illinois State Police.

Police said he “has a condition that places him in danger.”

Kilgore was described as a 5-foot-11, 145-pound black boy with a thin mustache, black hair and brown eyes, ISP said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information about Kilgore’s whereabouts was asked to call Oak Forest police at (708) 687-1376.