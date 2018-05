Police: Boy, 16, shot to death in Lawndale

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the 1800 block of South Komensky. | Google

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

At 12:09 p.m., the boy was in the 1800 block of South Komensky when someone walked up and shot him in the face, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mounty Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.