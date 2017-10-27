Police: Boy, 17, missing from West Side for over a month

Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen over a month ago on the West Side.

Gregory Redmond was last seen Sept. 20, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He’s known to frequent the areas of Springfield and Madison, Springfield and Congress and Central and Harrison, as well as the Genevieve Melody Public School at 3937 W. Wilcox St.

Redmond is described as a 5-foot-10, 125-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair, a medium complexion and tattoos on his neck, chest and left arm, police said.

Anyone with information about Redmond’s whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.