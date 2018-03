Police: Boy, 6, dies after being found unresponsive in bathtub in Park Manor

A 6-year-old boy died early Friday after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood, police said.

A family member found the boy in the bathtub about 4:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Evans, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.