Police: Burglar damaging residential construction sites in West Town

Police are warning about a burglar that has twice recently damaged residential development construction sites in West Town.

In both incidents, the suspect forced his way into the site and damaged property inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One burglary happened between 11:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 12:10 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 100 block of North Hoyne, police said. The other burglary occurred at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 2000 block of West Maypole.

The male suspect was wearing a black shirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.